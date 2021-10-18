$326.42 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post $326.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $327.27 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

Shares of HUBS traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $795.30. 3,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -424.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $687.85 and a 200-day moving average of $592.90.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

