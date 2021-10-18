$31.70 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $31.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $141.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.03 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 205,446 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,601,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 147,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

