$3.92 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $4.45. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $16.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,927. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

