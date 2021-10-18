$3.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.20. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.56. 973,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.