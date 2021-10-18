$225.87 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $225.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $236.04 million. ProPetro posted sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $836.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $857.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 118,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,175,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,121. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

