18,313 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,538.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.68. 8,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,848. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

