1,810 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $142.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Truist Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 760,672 shares of company stock valued at $98,242,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

