$167.80 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post sales of $167.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $175.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 22,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,231. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

