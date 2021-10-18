1,365 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $845,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

PH opened at $297.95 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

