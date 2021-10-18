125,818 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Bought by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NVST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,236. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
