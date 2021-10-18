125,818 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Bought by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,236. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

