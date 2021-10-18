$111.27 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $111.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.93 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $102.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $471.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.96 million to $479.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $446.31 million, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $457.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

GWB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

