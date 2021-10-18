100,000 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

