$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NYSE IR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.78. 29,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,855. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

