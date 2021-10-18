$0.47 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

OLLI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. 36,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,891 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

