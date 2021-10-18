$0.28 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Interface also reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Interface stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 2,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $890.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.