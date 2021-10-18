-$0.15 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 97.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.3% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.31. 1,020,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.75. Twilio has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

