-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

AEVA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 503,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,081. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.