Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,519 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $536,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.52.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

