ZENZO Price Tops $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $704,966.70 and $1,033.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.47 or 0.00384538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012819 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00035636 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

