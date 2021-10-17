Zacks Investment Research Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Open Lending by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,822 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Open Lending by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.