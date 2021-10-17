Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 153,105 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.