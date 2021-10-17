Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Strong Sell

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.