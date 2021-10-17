Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce sales of $31.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $51.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $128.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,287. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

