Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $91.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $381.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $383.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

CTG remained flat at $$7.86 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,570. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

