Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.36). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,885. The company has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.63. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

