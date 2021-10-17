Zacks: Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $674.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $162.08. 241,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,942. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

