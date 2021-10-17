Zacks: Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGAU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,961. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

