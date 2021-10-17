Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter.

TKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 483,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TKC remained flat at $$4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 493,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.