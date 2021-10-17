Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

