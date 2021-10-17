Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $44.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $65.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.52 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $124.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GP. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

GP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,611. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $306.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 7.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

