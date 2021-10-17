Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.53. Endo International posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Endo International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,535. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

