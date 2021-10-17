Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,720,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.