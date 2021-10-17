Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $23.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $26.61 and the lowest is $19.85. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $16.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $101.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $108.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,827.36. 1,513,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,797.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,542.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

