XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The company has a market cap of £291.31 million and a P/E ratio of 32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.88.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

