Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in September

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

