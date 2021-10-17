WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$160.17.

WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$170.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$144.69. The stock has a market cap of C$19.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.13%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

