Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCP. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target (up from C$9.25) on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,308,161.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

