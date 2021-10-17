Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,576,000 after buying an additional 153,935 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.