Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $389.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.70 million. Welbilt posted sales of $298.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on WBT shares. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

WBT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.65. 808,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,657. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after acquiring an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.