Wedgewood Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 2.3% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $304.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

