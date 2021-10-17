Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.12

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

