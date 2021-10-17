VR Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 391,000 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 391,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,430,000. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 1.56% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,475 shares of company stock worth $75,894 and sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.90. 165,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,978. The company has a market cap of $970.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

