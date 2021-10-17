VR Adviser LLC Has $50.55 Million Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VR Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,047,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,310 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics comprises about 6.1% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $50,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTGN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VTGN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $461.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

