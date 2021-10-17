Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 535,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,886. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

