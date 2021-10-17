Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 78.75 ($1.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.01. The firm has a market cap of £220.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other news, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

