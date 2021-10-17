Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.46

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.46 and last traded at $97.34, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

