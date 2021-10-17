Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $28.09. Valneva shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 1 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
