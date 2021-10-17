Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,908.73

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $90,908.73 and $18.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 326.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00148272 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

