Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce sales of $213.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.68 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.78 million to $758.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.00. 8,520,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,552. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $172.98.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $23,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 305.4% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.