Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $25.26. 18,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,625. The company has a market capitalization of $261.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

